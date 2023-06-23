The Russian Defense Ministry rejected claims made by the boss of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin that it had ordered strikes against his militias.

The ministry said that the statements "do not correspond to reality," calling them a "provocation."

"The Russian armed forces continue to carry out combat missions" in Ukraine, the ministry added.

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of destroying his fighters, without explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership.

In a series of audio messages on his official Telegram channel, Prigozhin said the "evil" of the Russian military leadership "must be stopped," adding: "Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance."