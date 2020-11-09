The Russian military says a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter was shot down in Armenia's Ararat province, near the border with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region, killing two crew members.
Azerbaijan admitted later in the day that it had shot down the helicopter on its border with Armenia and apologized.
"The Azerbaijani side offers an apology to the Russian side in connection with this tragic incident," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding the move was an accident and "not aimed against" Moscow.
Russia maintains a permanent military presence in Armenia as part of a post-Soviet alliance. Russia intends to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident, which it says occurred in a mountainous area near the Armenian village of Yeraskh.
The helicopter appears to have been shot down by a portable surface-to-air missile fired from the ground, the Russian Defence Ministry says in a statement.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in intense fighting for more than a month over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. More than 1,000 people have been reported killed in that conflict.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.