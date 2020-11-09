The Russian military says a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter was shot down in Armenia's Ararat province, near the border with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region, killing two crew members.

Azerbaijan admitted later in the day that it had shot down the helicopter on its border with Armenia and apologized.

"The Azerbaijani side offers an apology to the Russian side in connection with this tragic incident," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding the move was an accident and "not aimed against" Moscow.

Russia maintains a permanent military presence in Armenia as part of a post-Soviet alliance. Russia intends to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident, which it says occurred in a mountainous area near the Armenian village of Yeraskh.

The helicopter appears to have been shot down by a portable surface-to-air missile fired from the ground, the Russian Defence Ministry says in a statement.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in intense fighting for more than a month over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. More than 1,000 people have been reported killed in that conflict.