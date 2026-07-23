A Russian military aircraft crashed Thursday during a training flight in the Moscow region, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry confirmed that the pilot ejected safely and suffered no life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, the ministry said the aircraft went down in an unpopulated area, causing no damage on the ground.

The aircraft was not carrying any munitions at the time of the crash, the ministry said, attributing the incident to a technical malfunction.

The ministry did not disclose the type of aircraft involved in the crash.