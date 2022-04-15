Russia's Mosvka warship was hit by two Ukrainian missiles before it sank in the Black Sea, a senior Pentagon official said Friday on condition of anonymity.
The senior official said these were Neptune anti-ship missiles. The U.S. believes there were Russian casualties, though numbers are unclear, the official added.
Russian news agencies cited the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday as saying that the missile cruiser Moskva sunk in stormy seas after what it said was a fire and explosions involving ammunition stowed onboard.
Ukraine said it launched a missile strike on the Moskva from the coast, claiming it ripped open the Soviet-era ship.
However, Reuters was unable to verify either side's assertions.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.