Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview aired late Thursday, said Moscow hopes the West takes its "signal" from the recent test of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile "seriously."

"We do not seek to escalate the situation in Ukraine, but with ATACMS and other long-range weapons being used against Russian territory, we are sending a message. We hope the recent test of the Oreshnik system, just a couple of weeks ago, was understood as such," Lavrov told U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson in Moscow.

He also emphasized that Ukraine could not employ its long-range weapons without "direct participation" from U.S. personnel, calling the situation "dangerous." The "signal" to the West, Lavrov added, is clear: Moscow is prepared to use "any means" to avoid a "strategic defeat" for Russia.

"The point of testing this hypersonic system in action is to show that we will do whatever it takes to defend our legitimate interests. We deeply regret even considering a war with the United States, especially one with nuclear consequences," Lavrov said.

On Nov. 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country struck a plant in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro using an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile in response to Kyiv's use of Western long-range weapons on Russian territory.

Lavrov further said that there are several channels for dialogue between Moscow and Washington and that the U.S. is repeating its public calls for Russia’s acceptance of Ukraine’s peace proposals.

Commenting on the terms Russia would accept to achieve peace in Ukraine, Lavrov said Moscow is ready to negotiate based on the principles agreed upon during talks in Istanbul in April 2022.

He stressed that the "key principle" for Russia is that Ukraine does not become part of any bloc, including NATO.

"No NATO. Absolutely no military bases, no military exercises on Ukrainian soil with the participation of foreign troops," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also said NATO, under U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration, is seeking to expand in Eurasia and is moving its infrastructure.

He accused the Biden administration of wanting to "leave a legacy to the Trump administration as bad as they can."

Speaking about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Lavrov described the incoming president as a "very strong" person who "wants results."

"This is my impression. He's very friendly in discussions. But this does not mean that he's pro-Russian, as some people try to present him. The amount of sanctions we received under the Trump administration was very big," he said.

Lavrov added that Russia respects the choice of the American people in the U.S. presidential election held last month and that Moscow is open to contacts with Trump following his inauguration.