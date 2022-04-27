Authorities in Montenegro canceled classes at all schools after dozens of schools were emailed bomb threats Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education confirmed on national television channel RTCG.

A total of 41 schools received messages that explosive devices were planted in the buildings, according to the Montenegro Education Ministry. Amid the resulting panic and chaos, the ministry decided to cancel all classes, spokesperson Bojan Knezevic said.

State broadcaster RTCG said the threatening messages were sent early Wednesday to the email addresses of schools throughout the country of 620,000 people.

The origin of the threats remains unclear for now, as well as any potential links to the current political developments.

Dozens of officers were sent to schools to check for potential explosives. There have been no reports that any were found. Police said they were investigating who sent the threats.

President Milo Djukanovic described the school threats as an alleged attempt to destabilize Montenegro before a new, pro-Western government is put to the vote and ahead of the summer tourism season.

A bomb threat on April 1 caused the evacuations of two schools in Montenegro.

Tiny Montenegro defied Russia in 2017 to join NATO. The country has been a key Western ally in the Balkans and supported Ukraine during its invasion by Russia.

On Thursday, the Montenegrin Parliament will meet in the capital of Podgorica to form a new, pro-Western government. This step has been heavily criticized by the pro-Serbian parties that had been part of the last government, which lost a confidence vote this year.