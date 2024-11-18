Senegal’s ruling PASTEF party is poised to secure a parliamentary majority as key opposition leaders conceded defeat Monday following elections pivotal to newly elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s ambitious reform agenda.

Former President Macky Sall, leader of the opposition Takku Wallu coalition, congratulated PASTEF in a post on X. Two other prominent opposition leaders acknowledged defeat just hours after polls closed Sunday.

The official results and the number of seats won by each party are expected to be published later this week.

PASTEF previously held 56 of 165 seats in the National Assembly, while Sall's coalition maintained a narrow majority with 83 seats.

Faye, elected in March on an anti-establishment platform, said his inability to secure a majority had hindered the implementation of campaign promises, including fighting corruption, reviewing foreign fishing permits, and ensuring the population received a greater share of the country’s natural resource wealth.

In September, he dissolved the opposition-led parliament, prompting a snap legislative election.

Voting in the West African nation, renowned for its political stability, proceeded peacefully, despite a campaign marred by sporadic clashes between rival supporters.

Faye, 44, became Africa’s youngest elected leader in March, less than two weeks after being released from prison. His meteoric rise reflects growing frustration among Senegal’s youth over the country’s trajectory – a sentiment echoed across Africa, home to the world’s youngest population and a host of long-serving leaders.

More than 60% of Senegalese are under 25, and 90% work in informal jobs. The nation has also been grappling with soaring inflation, worsening economic hardship for much of its population.

Senegal remains a major source of irregular migration to Europe, with thousands departing annually in rickety, artisanal fishing boats seeking better opportunities.