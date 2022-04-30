Two groups of Hungarians Saturday took to the streets in support of Moscow and Kyiv in separate gatherings, as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on.

Hundreds of people, including Ukrainians and other nationalities, gathered at the capital Budapest's Deak Ferenc Square. The protest was organized by the Ukrainian Cultural Association in Hungary.

Carrying Ukrainian flags, the protesters held banners reading "No to war," "Stop Russia" and "Free Ukraine."

Meanwhile, a small number of people, gathered at the Liberty Square to support Russia, carrying banners holding the United States and NATO responsible for the war.

Supporters of Russia demonstrate next to a monument commemorating the Soviet liberation of Hungary during World War II, Budapest, Hungary, April 30, 2022. (MTI via AP)

At least 2,899 civilians have been killed and 3,235 others injured in Ukraine since the war started on Feb. 24, according to United Nations estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.4 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) shows.