Two groups of Hungarians Saturday took to the streets in support of Moscow and Kyiv in separate gatherings, as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on.
Hundreds of people, including Ukrainians and other nationalities, gathered at the capital Budapest's Deak Ferenc Square. The protest was organized by the Ukrainian Cultural Association in Hungary.
Carrying Ukrainian flags, the protesters held banners reading "No to war," "Stop Russia" and "Free Ukraine."
Meanwhile, a small number of people, gathered at the Liberty Square to support Russia, carrying banners holding the United States and NATO responsible for the war.
At least 2,899 civilians have been killed and 3,235 others injured in Ukraine since the war started on Feb. 24, according to United Nations estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.
More than 5.4 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) shows.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.