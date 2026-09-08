Serbia will hold an early parliamentary election on Oct. 25, President Aleksandar Vucic announced Tuesday, following months of mounting pressure from a student-led protest movement demanding political change.

"Elections will be held in Serbia on October 25... I believe that after the elections we will finally emerge from this crisis," he said.

Serbian Prime Minister Duro Macut said Monday that the government would submit a formal motion to President Vucic to dissolve the National Assembly.

"I propose that the Government of the Republic of Serbia, in accordance with the Constitution, propose to the President of the Republic to dissolve the National Assembly and call elections for members of parliament," Macut told a parliamentary session.

The government reportedly adopted Macut's proposal during an extraordinary session.

Macut stated that the upcoming elections provide an opportunity to strengthen institutions, reduce political tensions, and reject the politics of exclusivity. He also noted that until a new government is elected, the current cabinet will continue to carry out its duties with the same level of responsibility and momentum.

"A mandate has its end, but our responsibility toward the state continues every day. I am confident that this government will continue on its set path in the future," Macut said.

The proposal to dissolve parliament is a necessary procedural step before early parliamentary elections can be officially called.