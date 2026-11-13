Serbia's student-backed political movement has condemned Israel's actions in Gaza as a systematic attempt to destroy the Palestinian people, pledging to increase humanitarian assistance as part of a broader foreign policy agenda unveiled following its victory in last month's snap parliamentary elections.

The movement outlined its positions in a policy document titled "Student Plan," which sets out its approach to the Palestinian issue, relations with neighboring countries, European integration and ties with Russia, the United States and China.

"Our people know well what it means to be victims of genocide and ethnic cleansing," the document says, arguing that Serbia should oppose the oppression of weaker nations by more powerful countries.

"Accordingly, we will not be complicit in the systematic attempt to destroy the Palestinian people that Israel is carrying out in Gaza," it adds.

The movement also pledged to increase humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, with the stated aim of saving lives and reducing casualties.

The document reflects a foreign policy agenda that combines support for Palestinians with a strong emphasis on Serbia's national interests, particularly its positions on Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

On Bosnia and Herzegovina, the movement advocates preserving the constitutional status and powers of Republika Srpska, the country's Serb-majority entity.

It also proposes reviewing the so-called Bonn powers, which allow the international community's high representative in Bosnia to impose legislation and remove elected or appointed officials under certain circumstances.

The movement argues that the high representative's appointment should require approval from the U.N. Security Council, rather than relying on the existing international appointment process.

It further proposes diplomatic and legal action against decisions it considers to exceed the high representative's authority under the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the Bosnian War.

The plan also calls for stronger cooperation between Serbia and Republika Srpska across several sectors, including trade, energy, transport, agriculture, tourism, education and culture.

Kosovo and regional relations

On Kosovo, the movement maintains Serbia's longstanding position against its independence and membership in international organizations, citing the Serbian Constitution and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1244.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by the United States and most European Union member states. Belgrade, however, continues to reject its statehood and considers the territory part of Serbia.

The movement also proposes resolving outstanding dual citizenship issues with Montenegro and making the protection of ethnic Serbs returning to Croatia a priority.

Balancing ties with the EU, Russia, U.S. and China

The European Union is identified as Serbia's most important economic partner, with the movement pledging to advance reforms needed for the country's eventual membership.

It specifically highlights changes to the judiciary, protection of fundamental rights, justice and security as priority areas.

At the same time, the document calls for maintaining Serbia's traditional relationship with Russia, developing strategic cooperation with the United States and expanding economic ties with China.

The movement opposes sanctions against Russia, arguing that they are ineffective in resolving political and security disputes.

However, it also expresses support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, and calls for a peaceful resolution to the war.

Serbia, an EU candidate country, has refused to join the bloc's sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, reflecting its efforts to maintain relations with Russia while pursuing European integration.

A movement preparing for government

The student-backed list won Serbia's Oct. 25 snap parliamentary elections after nearly two years of mass anti-government protests triggered by the November 2024 collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad, which killed 16 people.

The movement has since outlined proposals extending beyond foreign policy, including media reforms and the modernization of Serbia's armed forces. Its defense agenda includes a long-term target of increasing military expenditure to 5% of gross domestic product.