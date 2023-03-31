In northern Kosovo, local Serbs' cars were set on fire by unknowns, reportedly over the issue of Kosovar license plates Thursday.

The vehicles, according to a statement, formerly had Serbian license plates, but the attack happened after they were re-registered with Kosovo license plates, which is a current dispute between the two countries.

"Two cars were set on fire in the country's north on March 30, and three more vehicles after midnight on March 31 with RKS license plates belonging to the victims of the Serbian community. Police teams were on the location right away to take action with authorized police units."

Authorities also stated that they had opened an inquiry and will offer locals security.

In November, Kosovo and Serbia came to an agreement to defuse tensions over license plates for the Republic of Kosovo, a contentious issue for some citizens, particularly ethnic Serbs living in northern Kosovo close to the Serbian border. According to estimates made by authorities, Serbia handed illicit license plates to about 10,000 automobiles in northern Kosovo.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia 15 years ago, and the majority of U.N. members, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Türkiye, did so. Nonetheless, Serbia still views it as its own territory.