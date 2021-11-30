An Azerbaijani military helicopter crashed on Tuesday during a training flight, killing some crew members, the South Caucasus country's state border service said.

It did not mention how many people were on board at the time of the crash.

The media reports said a military helicopter belonging to the Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS) crashed on Tuesday morning while performing training flights in the Garaheybat airspace in the Khizi region near Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

According to the statement made by SBS, as a result of the accident, many people lost their lives and several were injured.

"Today, at around 10:40 a.m. GMT, a military helicopter belonging to the State Border Service crashed during training flights in the Khizi region," the statement read. The SBS Command and the Attorney General's Office are at the scene. A joint investigation is underway regarding the incident.