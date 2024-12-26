Russian President Vladimir Putin said Slovakia had said it could host discussions between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin told a news conference that Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico "said that if there are any negotiations, they would be happy to provide their country as a platform" and added that Russia was "not against it."

Fico, one of the few European leaders to maintain ties with the Kremlin, met with the Russian president in Moscow on Dec. 22.

The visit came despite Western efforts to isolate Putin and present a united front in support of Kyiv.

Slovakia, an EU and NATO member, has halted military aid to Ukraine since autumn 2023 under Fico's government and called for peace talks.

Fico has accused Kyiv of jeopardizing his country's supply of Russian gas, which it depends on.

The prospect of peace talks to end the conflict in Ukraine that began in February 2022 has grown since the re-election of Donald Trump to the White House.

Trump has vowed to push for a quick deal to halt the fighting when he takes office in January.

That has sparked fears in Kyiv and Europe that Ukraine could be pushed to make concessions to Moscow.

Putin has vowed that his country would achieve all its objectives in Ukraine.

He also warned that Moscow was ready to again use its latest-generation Oreshnik missile, first fired in a strike last month, sharply escalating tensions.

Putin has repeatedly threatened to strike "decision-making centers" in Kyiv.

Putin also said there was no time left this year to sign a new Ukrainian gas transit deal. Russia is ready to supply gas via Ukraine to any customer but he said a lawsuit was making that impossible.

Russia has said it would be ready to extend the transit deal but Kyiv has repeatedly said it will not do it.