A commuter train near Barcelona slammed into debris from a collapsed retaining wall Tuesday, killing one person and injuring dozens in Spain’s second fatal rail accident in just days.

The crash is likely to intensify scrutiny of transport safety, coming two days after a collision between two high-speed trains in southern Andalusia that killed 42 people, Spain’s deadliest rail disaster in more than a decade.

Catalonia’s civil protection agency said a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks in the municipality of Gelida, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Barcelona, triggering the accident involving a passenger train.

Regional Interior Minister Nuria Parlon told local media that one person was killed and 37 others were injured, several of them seriously.

“We regret to announce the death of one of the passengers on the train,” Parlon said, adding that authorities had not yet completed the identification process. She said five of those treated were in serious condition.

Emergency workers used flashlights to survey the wreckage of a derailed train car that had been reduced to a mass of twisted metal, an Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporter said late Tuesday.

Spanish rail infrastructure operator Adif said a storm caused the wall to collapse, creating the debris the train struck. Catalan commuter train services were suspended, it said.

Earlier Tuesday, Spain’s king and queen visited the site of Sunday’s high-speed train collision and met with survivors of the crash, which injured more than 120 people. Thirty-seven remain hospitalized.

The country’s deadliest rail accident in more than 12 years occurred when an Iryo-operated train traveling from Malaga to Madrid derailed near Adamuz in the southern region of Andalusia.

The train crossed onto the opposite track and collided with an oncoming train bound for the southern city of Huelva. Both trains derailed.

Dressed in dark clothing, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia shook hands with emergency workers near the wreckage before visiting a hospital in the nearby city of Cordoba, where some of the injured are being treated.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Felipe said he wanted to “convey the affection of the entire country” to the victims.

Santiago Salvador, a Portuguese national who broke a leg in the crash, said he felt fortunate to have survived.

“I was thrown through the carriage; it felt like being on a carousel,” Salvador, his face covered in cuts, told Portuguese state television RTP. “It looked like hell. There were people who were very seriously injured.”

Sunday’s derailment was Spain’s deadliest rail accident since 2013, when 80 people were killed after a train derailed on a curved section of track outside the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela.

Flags flew at half-staff on public buildings, television anchors wore black and Cabinet ministers curtailed public appearances as Spain began three days of national mourning.

The government has vowed a full and transparent investigation.

Unlike the 2013 disaster, the derailment occurred on a straight section of track, and the trains were traveling within the speed limit of 250 kph (155 mph), officials said.

Spanish media reported investigators are focusing on a crack more than 30 centimeters (12 inches) long found in the rail at the site.

The crack may have resulted from a faulty weld or one weakened by traffic or weather, El Mundo reported, citing technicians familiar with the investigation.

Transport Minister Oscar Puente said investigators are determining whether the broken rail section was “the cause or the result” of the derailment. He said the Iryo train was “practically new” and the track section had been recently renovated, making the accident “extremely strange.”

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said sabotage was never considered and that there was no indication of foul play.

Renfe President Alvaro Fernandez Heredia said human error had “practically been ruled out.”

Adif also imposed a temporary 160 kph (100 mph) speed limit Tuesday on sections of the high-speed rail line between Madrid and Barcelona after train drivers reported bumps on the track.