Spain reported 637 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, a 4th consecutive daily drop, as death toll reaches 13,055.

As with worst-hit Italy, Spain has seen the rate of new infections and deaths slow in recent days, giving cause for hope the peak has passed. On Sunday, it reported 674 fatalities in the previous 24 hours, a 6% increase in total, but half the pace of a week previously.

Monday's data showed total cases up to 135,032 from 130,759 the previous day.