The Spanish government has decided ⁠to remove ​its ​ambassador ⁠to Israel, according to the official state gazette published ⁠Wednesday.

"At the proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, and after deliberation by the Council of Ministers at its meeting of 10 March 2026, I hereby order the dismissal of Ms. Ana María Sálomon Pérez as Ambassador of Spain to the State of Israel, expressing gratitude for the services she has rendered," read the royal decree signed by King Felipe VI.

The dismissal of Ana Salomon comes several months after she was recalled to Madrid amid a diplomatic dispute with the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The decision was published on Wednesday in Spain's official state bulletin, confirming that Salomon's dismissal was approved by the Council of Ministers Tuesday at the proposal of Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

Salomon had served as Spain's ambassador to Israel since July 2021 but was called back for consultations in September after tensions escalated between the two governments.

The move followed what Madrid described as "slanderous accusations" against Spain and "unacceptable measures" taken by Israel against Spain's labor minister, Yolanda Diaz, and Youth Minister Sira Rego, after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a package of measures aimed at stopping the genocide in Gaza.

With the ambassador formally removed, Spain's embassy in Israel will now be led by a charge d'affaires until Madrid decides to appoint a new ambassador.

Relations between the two countries have remained strained in recent years. Israel currently has no ambassador in Madrid either, with its embassy led by a charge d'affaires after the previous envoy left the position in 2024, following Madrid's recognition of the state of Palestine.

Any future Spanish ambassador would require approval from the Israeli government before taking up the post.