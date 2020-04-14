Spain's coronavirus death toll has risen to 18,056 with 567 more fatalities in a single day, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Over a month into one of Europe's strictest quarantines, Spain started easing its near-total shutdown on Monday for businesses as the pace of new infections slowed, but tough restrictions remain in place for most people.
Spain has one of the highest fatality rates in the world.
