Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 143 on Sunday, down from 179 the previous day, the Health Ministry reported.

It marks the lowest daily death toll since mid-March.

Overall deaths rose to 26,621 from 26,478 on Saturday, and the number of diagnosed cases rose to 224,390 from 223,578 the day before, the ministry said.

About half the population will be allowed out on Monday for limited socialization, and restaurants will be able to offer some outdoor service as the country begins a phased transition set to last through June.

With lingering fears of a resurgence, authorities excluded Madrid and Barcelona, two COVID-19 hot spots, from the first phase.