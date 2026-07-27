Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has responded with a heartfelt message after Palestinian youths in Gaza painted a mural of him on the wall of a building heavily damaged during Israel's ruthless attacks, a gesture thanking Spain for its outspoken support of Palestinians throughout the genocidal attacks.

The mural, created by a group of young artists in the besieged enclave, depicts Sanchez alongside the Spanish and Palestinian flags, as well as imagery referencing the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The artwork reflects the appreciation many Palestinians have expressed for Spain's criticism of Israel's violations in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

The tribute gained widespread attention after a young Palestinian girl identified as Layan shared a video on social media.

"Hello, Spain. I'm Layan from Gaza. Today we painted the portrait of Spain's prime minister on a wall in Gaza," she said. "I sincerely hope this video reaches the Spanish prime minister and all the Spanish people. We love you very much."

Sanchez later shared a video of himself watching the tribute and thanked the young artists for their gesture.

"Thank you, Layan," he said. "I also want to thank all the artists for this beautiful gesture. I am deeply grateful to the Palestinian people who have shown their affection for Spain throughout this difficult period."

"Even amid so much suffering, you have made us feel your love," he continued. "To Layan, to all the children of Gaza and to their families, I want to say this: The Spanish people hear you, they see you, they love you and they have not forgotten you."

The Spanish leader expressed hope that Gaza's children would soon be able to return to school and paint freely without fear.

"I hope that very soon the children of Gaza can once again draw in their classrooms without fear and look forward to a future of peace," he said, concluding his message with "a warm embrace from Spain."

Spain has been among the European countries most critical of Israel's genocidal conduct in Gaza and has repeatedly called for an immediate cease-fire, greater humanitarian access and renewed efforts toward a two-state solution.