The Spanish government announced 59 cases of monkeypox that would require vaccination and antiviral drugs to stop it from spreading.

A total of 59 people tested positive for the illness via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, of which 20 were confirmed to have transmitted through genome sequencing, Health Minister Carolina Darias said.

In total, 171 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported nationwide.

Spain also intends to acquire Imvanex smallpox vaccines and Tecovirimat antivirals – usually used to treat the same disease – through a European Union joint procurement scheme to contain the spread of monkeypox, Darias said.

The EU's Health Emergency Response Authority "is going to make the smallpox vaccine available to member states," she said, adding the doses would be "distributed in an equitable manner between member states."

There is no specific treatment but vaccination against smallpox has been found to be about 85% effective in preventing monkeypox.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that, as of May 22, more than 250 confirmed and suspected cases had been officially reported to the United Nations health agency from 16 countries outside endemic nations in west and central Africa.

Monkeypox, which is not usually fatal, can cause a fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.