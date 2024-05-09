The pro-Palestine student protests at Ireland's esteemed Trinity College Dublin (TCD) ended after the students and university administration reached an agreement.

In a statement posted on its website, the university said that "an agreement was reached" after "successful talks between the university's senior management and the protestors."

Laszlo Molnarfi, president of the institution's student union, said TCD's statement was a "testament to grassroots student-staff power."

The camp would be brought to an end Wednesday evening, he told public broadcaster RTE.

TCD said that the university "will complete a divestment from investments in Israeli companies that have activities in the occupied Palestinian Territory and appear on the U.N. blacklist in this regard."

Student activists began the protest on Friday as a "solidarity encampment with Palestine" echoing similar protests on U.S. campuses.

Molnarfi on Saturday said that the protest would continue until the university severs any relationships it has with Israel.

Dozens of students pitched tents on one of the main squares at the university and piled benches to block the entrance to a library that houses the world-famous ninth-century gospel manuscript Book of Kells, one of Dublin's most popular tourist attractions.

Security staff closed the campus gates – which are usually open to the public – during the protest.

"With the encampment and blockade of the Book of Kells removed, plans are being put in place to return to normal university business for staff, students, and members of the public," TCD said on Wednesday.

Last week the union was fined 214,000 euros ($230,000) by the university for loss of tourist revenue after disruptive protests this year over student fees, rent and the war in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian protests have rocked U.S. campuses for weeks, spreading to countries including France and Australia.

Israel, which killed at least 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, is currently carrying out an invasion of Rafah, ignoring international outcry.