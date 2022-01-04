Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia have both tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the palace on Tuesday.

"The King and Queen, who are fully vaccinated with three injections, have mild symptoms and are feeling well, given the circumstances," the palace said in the statement.

The palace said the king, 75, and the queen, 78, were self-isolating and that work to trace those that they had been in contact with was underway.

The news came as Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases amid a surge caused by the highly infectious omicron variant.

The country registered 11,507 cases on Dec. 30, health agency data showed on Tuesday, as a fourth wave of the virus puts health care under renewed pressure.