Swedish police on Wednesday said they were investigating a stabbing rampage in southern Sweden as a suspected terrorist attack.
Earlier, police said they shot and arrested a young man after he apparently stabbed several people in central Vetlanda, a small municipality in southern Sweden.
Initially, police said they were investigating the incident as an attempted murder.
Eight people were reportedly injured in the attack.
Police did not state what kind of weapon was used or how serious their injuries were.
Police were expected to offer more details at a press conference later on Wednesday.
