Swiss police launched a manhunt Sunday after a 22-year-old woman was killed and five people were injured, in a shooting at a rave party in the northern canton of Aarau.
All the victims are Swiss residents and in their 20s, police said, adding that there was a large deployment and large areas of the town cordoned off. They appealed to the public for any images of the incident.
A witness told local daily Blick that shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, and that he tried unsuccessfully to reanimate a woman bleeding from a gunshot wound.
Police said a 22-year-old woman died from her injuries at the scene. They have increased their presence beyond the town – about 50 kilometers west of Zurich – as a precaution.
An army helicopter was monitoring from overhead, Swiss state broadcaster RTS reported.
The organizers' website advertised the event as a techno party at a covered horse racetrack, with 3,500 people expected to attend.
Switzerland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Europe although violent shootings are rare and it approved tighter gun control rules in 2019.