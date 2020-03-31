A 13-year-old boy in London who tested positive for coronavirus has died, a hospital said Tuesday.

"Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time," King's College Hospital said in a statement.

"The death has been referred to the coroner and no further comment will be made."

Britain reported a record daily coronavirus death toll of 381 on Tuesday, more than double the number of nationwide deaths posted in the previous 24 hours.

But experts warned not to read too much in the figures, citing indications that stringent measures put in place last week to cut close-contact transmission of COVID-19 were working.

"As of 5 pm (1600 GMT) on 30 March, of those hospitalized in the U.K., 1,789 have sadly died," the health ministry said on its Twitter page — up from 1,408 on Monday.

The patients were aged between 19 and 98, and all but 28 had underlying health conditions, NHS England said in a statement.

The country's previous highest daily toll was 260, recorded Saturday, with the number dropping to 180 on Monday.

Some 25,150 people have now tested positive for the virus in Britain, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a daily increase of 3,009.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for England and Wales on Tuesday revealed that the true toll could be 24% higher.