U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressing hope that the war in Ukraine would soon be resolved.

"I had a very good talk with President Putin," Trump said during a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan at the NATO summit in Türkiye.

"We had a long talk, it lasted a ⁠long time. ⁠And I also spoke with President Zelenskyy right after that. I think they both want to make a deal. ... I think we're going to get it settled, hopefully soon."

Zelenskyy and ⁠Trump are expected to meet at the NATO summit Wednesday following months ​of Ukraine's stepped-up attacks on Russia's energy ​sector and Moscow's massive strikes that killed 50 ⁠people in Ukraine's capital in July ⁠alone.

Zelenskyy said Tuesday he plans to discuss ​Ukraine's desperate need for ⁠air defense systems ⁠to defend against Russia's deadly ballistic ⁠strikes.