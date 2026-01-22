U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil his new “Board of Peace” and meet with Ukraine’s leader at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, underscoring his self-styled image as a peacemaker a day after retreating from threats aimed at Greenland.

Trump announced Wednesday that he was dropping proposed tariffs on Europe and ruling out military action to seize Greenland from Denmark, moves that eased tensions after his remarks rattled a gathering of global political and business leaders.

On his second day in the Swiss Alps, Trump is expected to promote the controversial conflict-resolution body with a formal signing ceremony for its charter, casting the initiative as a cornerstone of his approach to global diplomacy.

The fledgling board carries a $1 billion price tag for permanent membership, and Trump has invited leaders including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungary’s Viktor Orban to join.

“I think it’s the greatest board ever formed,” Trump said Wednesday as he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, another leader who has agreed to join.

The launch of the board comes against the backdrop of Trump’s frustration at failing to win the Nobel Peace Prize, despite his disputed claim to have ended eight conflicts.

Originally intended to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza after the war between Hamas and Israel, the board’s charter does not limit its role to the territory and has sparked concerns that Trump wants it to rival the United Nations.

Key U.S. allies, including France and Britain, have expressed skepticism, but others have signed on, particularly in the Middle East, where Trump-friendly Saudi Arabia and Qatar have agreed to join.

About 35 world leaders have committed so far out of roughly 50 invitations sent, a senior Trump administration official told reporters Wednesday.

Trump also said Wednesday that Putin had agreed to join, despite the Kremlin saying it was still studying the invitation.

‘Framework of a future deal’

The inclusion of Putin has caused particular concern among U.S. allies, especially Ukraine, as it seeks an end to Russia’s nearly four-year-old invasion.

Trump said he was due to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Board of Peace meeting as difficult negotiations for a ceasefire in the war continue.

At Davos on Wednesday, Trump said Russia and Ukraine would be “stupid” not to reach a peace deal in a conflict he said he could solve within a day of taking office a year ago.

Trump repeated his oft-stated belief that Putin and Zelenskyy were close to a deal, although he has alternated between blaming each side for the lack of a ceasefire.

“I believe they’re at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done. And if they don’t, they’re stupid — that goes for both of them,” Trump said.

Trump has long been skeptical of U.S. support for Ukraine and says it is now up to NATO and Europe to back Kyiv. His belief that he has a personal connection with Putin has so far failed to bring an end to the war.

Trump’s special envoy, businessman Steve Witkoff, is set to travel to Moscow from Davos with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and hold talks with Putin on Thursday.

Zelenskyy has meanwhile voiced concerns that Trump’s push to seize Greenland could divert attention from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump said late Wednesday that he had reached a “framework of a future deal” after meeting NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and would therefore waive tariffs scheduled to hit European allies on Feb. 1.

Rutte told reporters in Davos that the meeting had been “very good” but said “there is still a lot of work to be done” on Greenland.

Trump insists the mineral-rich Arctic island is vital for U.S. and NATO security against Russia and China.