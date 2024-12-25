Türkiye on Wednesday offered condolences for the victims of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near the Kazakh city of Aktau.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, a Foreign Ministry statement said that Türkiye is ready to provide all support to its "Azerbaijani and Kazakh brothers."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also called Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, conveying his condolences over the plane crash.

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight with 67 people on board, traveling from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya region, crashed near the Kazakh Caspian city of Aktau on Wednesday, the Kazakh Emergency Ministry said.

At least 32 people survived the crash, while dozens of others were presumed dead.