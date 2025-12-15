The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made Sunday a first official visit to the Greek Cypriot administration.

During this visit, Al Nahyan met with Nikos Christodoulides, leader of the Greek Cypriot community.

He also visited the mausoleum of Archbishop Makarios III, one of the leaders of the terrorist organization EOKA, known for its anti-Turkish stance and responsible for the deaths of numerous Turkish Cypriots.

The two sides held talks on areas of cooperation, as well as bilateral and international issues.