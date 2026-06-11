John Healey resigned as Britain’s defense minister Thursday amid a dispute over military spending, accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to commit the resources needed to defend the country.

Britain's defense and finance ministries have been locked in talks for months over how to meet rising demands to expand military spending, delaying Britain's Defence ⁠Investment ⁠Plan since last year.

"You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at ⁠this time of rising threats," Healey said in his letter to ​Starmer.

The delay has infuriated Britain's ​defence industry, which says it cannot invest ⁠in ‌long-term ‌programs for the country's security ⁠at a ‌time of huge geopolitical ​volatility and as ⁠the U.S. pivots ⁠away from protecting Europe.