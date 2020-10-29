Britain's main opposition Labour party on Thursday suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn following his response to a government watchdog report that it broke equality laws in its handling of anti-Semitism complaints.
"In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation," the party announced.
The report by the independent Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has uncovered "serious failings" regarding investigations of anti-Semitism in the Labour party.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.