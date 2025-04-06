Britain has condemned Israel’s decision to bar two of its lawmakers from entering the country to visit the occupied West Bank, after Israeli authorities accused them of backing anti-Israel boycotts.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said late Saturday that it was "unacceptable, counterproductive and deeply concerning" that two British members of parliament were detained and refused entry to Israel.

"I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians," he said.

Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang said they were "astounded at the unprecedented step taken by the Israeli authorities to refuse British MPs entry on our trip to visit the occupied West Bank."

"It is vital that parliamentarians are able to witness firsthand the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory," they said, adding that they had planned to visit humanitarian aid projects and local communities.

Medical Aid for Palestinians, a charity that helped organize the visit, said the two were questioned upon arrival at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport before being denied entry and deported.

A statement from Israeli authorities accused the two lawmakers of having called for boycotts of Israel and said they were not visiting as part of an official delegation.

Israeli law prohibits the entry of non-citizens and non-residents who support the Palestinian-led international boycott movement, known as Boycott, Divest and Sanctions, or BDS.

Supporters portray BDS as nonviolent activism based on a similar campaign against apartheid South Africa. Israel accuses the movement of attacking its very legitimacy, and some organizers of antisemitism, allegations they deny.

In February, Israel denied entry to two European Union lawmakers, accusing one of promoting boycotts of the country.