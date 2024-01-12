British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Friday a new 2.5-billion pound (nearly $3.1 billion) military aid package for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv.

The package set to be released in the next financial year will a focus on bolstering the country's defense capabilities through cutting-edge technology.

The announcement comes at a critical juncture, following the joint U.K. and U.S. air and missile strikes in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Sunak confirmed that the substantial military aid includes the largest commitment of drones ever provided to Ukraine.

The financial allocation aims to reinforce Ukraine's position on the battlefield, covering critical areas such as long-range missiles, air defense, artillery ammunition, and maritime security.

"For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion. They are still fighting, unfaltering in their determination to defend their country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy," Sunak said in a statement.

"I am here today with one message: the U.K. will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come," he added.

"The U.K. is already one of Ukraine’s closest partners because we recognize their security is our security. Today we are going further – increasing our military aid, delivering thousands of cutting-edge drones, and signing a historic new security agreement to provide Ukraine with the assurances it needs for the long term."

Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to sign a historic U.K.-Ukraine agreement on security cooperation.

Meanwhile, a noteworthy aspect of the aid package is the allocation of at least 200 million pounds for the rapid procurement and production of thousands of military drones for Ukraine, according to a statement by the U.K. government.

These drones will encompass surveillance, long-range strike and sea capabilities, providing Ukraine with cutting-edge, battle-tested tools to defend its citizens and target invading Russian forces on land and sea.

The majority of the drones are expected to be manufactured in the U.K., demonstrating a collaborative effort between the two nations.