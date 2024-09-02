British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced that his country suspended 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel following a review, amid global criticism of Tel Aviv's onslaught in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

During a speech in parliament, Lammy said that the decision comes following a review of export licenses for U.K. arms which found there was a "clear risk" that they would be used in a way that could breach international law.

"Facing a conflict such as this, it is this government's legal duty to review Britain's export licenses," said Lammy.

"We recognise, of course, Israel's need to defend itself against security threats, but we are deeply worried by the methods that Israel's employed, and by reports of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure particularly," Lammy told parliament.

Soon after the Labour Party won an election in July, Lammy said he would update a review on arms sales to Britain's ally Israel to ensure these complied with international law.

"It is with regret that I inform the House (of Commons, lower house of parliament) today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law," Lammy said.

British exports amount to less than 1% of the total arms Israel receives, and the minister said the suspension would not have a material impact on Israel's security.

The British government has been under fire over continuing arms export licenses to Israel.

In June, the Department for Business and Trade said the U.K. has issued 108 arms export licenses to Israel since Oct. 7 - when the Gaza conflict began - while over 300 licenses were still active, according to the data prior to Monday's decision.