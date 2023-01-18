Ukraine's interior minister, several other top officials and three children were among the 14 people killed when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside Kyiv on Wednesday.

The helicopter slammed down next to the kindergarten and a residential building in Brovary, a commuter town for the capital Kyiv that was the scene of fierce fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Amateur footage circulating on social media showed what appeared to be the charred remains of the aircraft mixed with debris from nearby buildings and a car crushed by large shards of metal. Cries could be heard at the scene which was consumed by a fire.

"A helicopter of the state emergency service crashed in Brovary. As a result of the plane crash, the leadership of the interior ministry died," the head of Ukraine's police service, Igor Klymenko, said in a statement.

He specified that Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy, Yevgeniy Yenin, were both killed.

The Kyiv region governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, initially put the death toll from the accident at 18 people, including three children. The figure was later revised as 14.

"There is information about 29 wounded, including 15 children. All necessary assistance is provided to them," he added.

"Rescue operations are ongoing at the site."

AFP journalists in Brovary saw emergency workers and firefighters working at the scene. The helicopter's rotary blades cut into a nearby building could also be seen.

Klymenko from Ukraine's police service said earlier that nine of those killed were on board the helicopter when it crashed.

Locals react at the scene of a helicopter crash in Brovary, near Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 18,, 2023.

'Tragic loss'

Denys Monastyrsky, 42, a trained lawyer, had served as Ukraine's interior minister since July 2021.

He was a key member of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's party and was married with two children.

"My colleagues, my friends. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to their families," said Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser.

There was no immediate comments on what may have caused the crash. Aviation accidents are fairly common in Ukraine, where the use of aging and sometimes Soviet-era infrastructure is still common.

In one of the deadliest recent incidents, 26 people, most of them air cadets, were killed when their Antonov-26 plane crashed near the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in September 2020.

The town of Brovary is located some 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of Kyiv and was among the urban hubs around the capital that Russian troops had tried to capture after invading Ukraine last year.

Regions around the capital are no longer the scene of fierce fighting after Russian forces were pushed back, but a series of Russian missile strikes have disrupted power supplies across the country, including in the Kyiv region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year.

Türkiye extend condolences Emergency personnel work at the site of a helicopter crash, Brovary, Ukraine, Jan. 18, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

The Turkish foreign minister on Wednesday extended condolences to Ukraine over the helicopter crash in the Kyiv region that claimed the lives of at least 18 people, including the country’s interior minister.

"I learned with great sorrow the news about the helicopter crash in Brovary near Kyiv, claiming many lives including #Ukraine’s Interior Minister," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, he extended condolences to the "bereaved families & friendly people of Ukraine."