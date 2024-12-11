Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected a proposal for a Christmas cease-fire with Russia.

"We proposed a Christmas ceasefire and a large-scale prisoner exchange. It's sad that Zelenskyy clearly rejected and ruled this out today. We did what we could," Orban wrote on the X social media platform.

The Ukrainian presidency did not immediately confirm the information.

Earlier, the Kremlin said "There was a thorough exchange of views on Ukrainian issues" and that Putin said Kyiv had adopted a "destructive" position that ruled out a peace agreement.

The call was initiated at Orban's request, the Kremlin said, and came a day after Hungary's top diplomat said his country would forge ahead with its self-styled Ukraine "peace mission."

"Viktor Orban expressed interest in assisting the joint search for political-diplomatic paths to resolve the crisis," the Kremlin said.

Orban confirmed "an hour-long conversation" with the Russian leader, warning that "these are the most dangerous weeks of the war".

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy criticized Orban for making the call.

"No one should boost personal image at the expense of unity, everyone should focus on shared success. Unity in Europe has always been key to achieving it," he said on X.

Ukraine denied having discussed a cease-fire and prisoner exchange with Russia.

"As always, the Hungarian side did not discuss anything with Ukraine. As always, the Hungarian side did not warn (us) about its contacts with Moscow," presidential aide Dmytro Lytvyn said in a written statement, contradicting Orban's earlier claim.

Orban met U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at his Florida estate this week. The Republican has said he will push for a speedy end to the conflict.

The Hungarian leader – the closest political partner of both Trump and Putin in the European Union – has repeatedly called for peace talks and refused to send military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive in February 2022.

He infuriated fellow EU leaders in July by conducting breakaway diplomacy with Russia on ending the conflict, just days after taking over the bloc's rotating six-month presidency.

Orban and Putin also discussed energy projects, the Kremlin said.

To the frustration of Brussels, Budapest remains a major buyer of Russian energy almost three years after Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine.