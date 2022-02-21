Ukraine asked United Nations Security Council member-states to hold an urgent meeting to discuss steps to guarantee the country's security and de-escalate tensions with Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday.
Russia is a permanent veto-wielding member of the U.N. Security Council.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Monday that he would make a decision on recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine later on Monday.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.