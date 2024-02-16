President Volodymr Zelenskyy, who recently inked a security agreement with Germany, arrived in Paris on Friday to sign a similar deal with France.

Both deals are part of Zelenskyy's drive to shore up help for his forces who are struggling to hold off Russian attacks on the frontline city of Avdiivka.

After touching down at Orly airport south of the French capital, Zelenskyy traveled to the Elysee Palace where he met with President Emmanuel Macron to sign the accord.

The French presidency said ahead of the meeting that the pact would run for 10 years, and include precise commitments from the French side, including financial pledges.

The French presidency said the accord, signed by Macron and Zelenksyy, includes the pledge by France to provide "up to" 3 billion euros ($3.24 billion) in additional military support to Ukraine in 2024.

In the agreement, which followed similar deals Kiyv has reached with Britain and Germany, France also pledges to provide more military equipment, in particular for air defense.

France, alongside other partners, will also help Ukraine make its defense capacities "increasingly interoperable with NATO", the Elysee said, adding: "This includes the development of a modern defense sector in Ukraine and a path to a future in NATO."

With the Ukraine war about to enter its third year, Zelenskyy was to make further pleas for sustained help with financing and armaments at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, where leaders like U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris have gathered.

Zelenskyy's European tour comes at a critical time with Ukraine facing mounting pressure on the eastern front because of ammunition shortages and fresh Russian attacks.

Fierce fighting raged around the beleaguered frontline town of Avdiivka, which has become a main Russian target ahead of the February 24 invasion anniversary.

The long-term future of billions of dollars of Western aid is meanwhile in doubt, with the biggest contributor, the United States, in the throes of an election year.

A possible $60-billion package of military aid has been held up in Washington since last year because of wrangling in Congress.

The EU has also admitted that it will only be able to make good on half of the one million artillery shells it promised to send by March.

But Scholz underlined that the security pact inked in Berlin on Friday illustrates that Germany will "not let up" in supporting Ukraine. He also announced a new package of immediate military support worth 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

"This document... shows that Germany will continue to help Ukraine with its defense against Russia's attacks. I have often said: for as long as it takes," said Scholz, who also called the signing of the deal "a historic step."

The agreement lays out support for a post-war Ukraine to build up a modern army that can repel further attacks from Russia in the future.

"Our security agreement is a truly unprecedented bilateral document," said Zelenskyy.

G7 nations flagged plans to provide Ukraine with long-term defense support on the sidelines of the NATO summit last July. Alliance leaders failed, however, to set a timetable for Ukraine to join the bloc.

A first agreement had been signed with Britain in January, during Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy is seeking to shake off any war fatigue besetting his allies.

Addressing the conference in Munich, Harris said President Joe Biden's administration "will work to secure critical weapons and resources that Ukraine so badly needs."

Abandoning Kyiv would be a "gift to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin," she said, on the eve of bilateral talks with Zelenskyy.

Ukraine was once the main conflict on the minds of world leaders but Israel's war with Hamas and the ensuing escalating crisis in the Middle East now also require urgent attention.

Zelensky's European tour was meanwhile overshadowed by the announcement Friday of the death in a Russian prison of opposition figure Alexei Navalny that sparked worldwide reactions.

"Obviously he was killed by Putin," Zelenskyy said in Berlin. "Like thousands of others who have been tortured."

He said this demonstrated why Putin must be made to "lose everything and held accountable for his actions."