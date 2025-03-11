Ukraine has agreed to a 30-day immediate cease-fire in its conflict with Russia during talks with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia, according to a joint statement from the countries.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would now take the offer to the Russians, and that the ball is now in Moscow's court.

The United States will resume sharing intelligence with Kyiv.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials met behind closed doors for hours to find a path towards ending the war with Russia, after Kyiv's forces launched their largest drone attack on Moscow of the war overnight.

After more than eight hours of talks, the two sides issued a joint statement that said Ukraine was willing to accept the U.S. proposal for an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire that could be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, subject to acceptance and implementation by Russia.

"The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace," the statement said.

"The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine," the statement said.

The two sides also said Washington and Kyiv agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine's critical mineral resources, a deal that has been in the works for weeks and was thrown into limbo by an acrimonious White House meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week.