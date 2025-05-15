Russia's delegation arrived in Türkiye on Thursday morning for negotiations on a possible cease-fire with Ukraine, the Russian RIA Novosti news agency reported.

"The Russian delegation has landed" in Istanbul, a source told the agency.

Initial reports suggested the meeting would kick off at 10 a.m. local time (7 a.m. GMT), the agency reported, citing sources close to the Russian negotiators.

The direct talks in Istanbul were proposed by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin himself, but until recently, Putin had not confirmed whether he would attend in person.

It was only late on Wednesday that it became known that Vladimir Medinsky would head the Russian delegation.

Medinsky, a presidential adviser and former culture minister, is considered a political lightweight in Moscow.

He previously led the last direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, which ended without any breakthroughs.