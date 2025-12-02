Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday pressed for a “dignified” and lasting end to Russia’s war on his country as U.S. negotiators met Russian officials in Moscow to advance a 20-point peace framework.

“Our common task is to end the war, not just to achieve a pause in hostilities. A dignified peace is needed. For this to truly happen, everyone must be on the side of peace,” Zelenskyy said at a joint news conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin.

Zelenskyy said he expects to receive updates from the U.S. delegation as soon as it completes meetings in Moscow on a potential peace deal. He also said he is ready to meet President Donald Trump again, depending on how the talks unfold.

The Ukrainian leader said a 20-point proposal drafted by Ukrainian and American negotiators in Geneva and later refined in Florida remains unfinished. Kyiv is awaiting feedback from Washington following its discussions with Russian officials.

“There are now 20 points that were worked out in Geneva, which were finalized in Florida. Some things still need to be worked out from what I saw,” Zelenskyy said. “There will be a meeting of the American delegation in Russia, and we will wait for appropriate signals from them. They want to report to us immediately after their meeting. I think that the future steps depend on these signals, whatever they are. The steps will change throughout the day, even hourly.”

The U.S. team, led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner, arrived in Moscow earlier Tuesday for talks aimed at securing a negotiated end to the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was expected to meet the two envoys after 5 p.m. Moscow time (1400 GMT), with no other U.S. officials present aside from an interpreter. He said the discussions would focus on Washington’s latest proposals for resolving the conflict.