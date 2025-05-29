Ukraine is prepared to join new talks with Russia in Istanbul next week but wants to review Moscow’s proposals for ending the war first, a senior advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

"Ukraine is ready to attend the next meeting, but we want to engage in a constructive discussion. This means it is important to receive Russia's draft," said Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. The advisor released a statement after Russia said earlier that Moscow was still awaiting Ukraine's response to the offer for new talks on Monday in the Turkish city.

Meanwhile, the White House said Thursday it hopes Russia and Ukraine begin negotiations next week in Istanbul to advance efforts to end the Kremlin's war on its eastern European neighbor.

"It is my understanding, and it is our hope that Russia and Ukraine will engage in direct talks and negotiations next week in Istanbul, and we believe that meeting is going to take place, and that is a meeting the president encouraged and urged for these two sides to come together and negotiate directly," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"The president has been clear from the very beginning of this conflict that he wants to see this conflict solved on the negotiating table, not on the battlefield. And he's told that to both leaders, both publicly and privately. So, hopefully, next week, we'll move the ball forward," she added.

Leavitt said there are no plans for President Donald Trump to send a U.S. representative to the talks, but left that door open.

The second round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine has been proposed for June 2 in Istanbul, following a May 16 meeting in which both sides agreed on a prisoner exchange and the preparation of draft documents to advance peace efforts.

While Russia insists it will present the draft at the talks, the Ukrainian side has demanded that the document be presented immediately.

The Kremlin has termed Kyiv's position as "unconstructive."