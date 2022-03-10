The topic of Ukraine entering into the European Union is "not for tomorrow," said French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, as EU leaders gathered in France to discuss the crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It will take time," added Beaune, referring to debates in international political circles whether or not to give Ukraine a fast-track entry into the EU as a gesture of solidarity for Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion.

EU nations have agreed to start the lengthy process of examining bids to join the 27-nation bloc submitted by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in the wake of Russia’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbor, diplomats said on Monday.

Last week, the ex-Soviet states rushed in highly symbolic applications to join the bloc after the Kremlin launched its attack on Ukraine.

The move by the 27 member states is the first step in the bloc's notoriously complex process for deciding whether to allow new members to join, which can drag on for years.

Ukraine has pleaded with the bloc to be granted a fast track to membership as it faces an onslaught from Moscow's forces.

While Kyiv has won backing from several EU nations to become a candidate, others are reluctant to commit to opening up a clear path for the war-shattered country.

EU leader Charles Michel on Monday said bloc's leaders will discuss Ukraine's membership application in the coming days.