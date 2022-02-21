Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine is not ready to join NATO and Western assertions that Ukraine will not join NATO soon are not a concession to Russia.

He noted that Ukraine was not ready to join the military bloc.

He made his remarks during an unscheduled meeting of Russia's security council, which brings together the country's most senior defense and security officials.

Putin also said on Monday that his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had told him there had been a change in Washington's stance on Russian security demands, but that he did not know what it was.

Meanwhile, Putin said he no longer felt that a key 2015 plan agreed with France, Germany and Kyiv would be able to resolve Ukraine's separatist conflict.

"We understand that there are no prospects" for the implementation of the 2015 Minsk peace accords, agreed in the capital of Belarus to end fighting between Ukraine's army and pro-Moscow rebels in the east of the country, Putin told his security council.