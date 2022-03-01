The leukemia ward at the biggest hospital in Ukrainian capital Kyiv has been moved underground amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

A child is seen sleeping on a couch at the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photos by Uğur Yıldırım)

The children’s leukemia ward at Okhmatdyt hospital currently houses scores of patients suffering from blood cancer.

A child is seen sitting on a bed at the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photos by Uğur Yıldırım)

In the aftermath of the Russian bombings against the capital, the ward was moved underground so that children suffer no further harm.

A nurse treats a toddler suffering from leukemia at the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022 (Photos by Uğur Yıldırım)

Treatment of hundreds of children continues, albeit under harsh circumstances as many patients lack proper bedding.

Leukemia, a cancer of the blood cells, can occur in any age group, but is most common in children aged 2 to 5.

Russia attacked the neighboring country last Thursday without declaring war. According to the United Nations, more than 100 civilians have already been killed, while more than 300 have been injured.

Up to the early hours of Tuesday, the Russian army had already fired at least 113 ballistic missiles at Ukraine, according to Ukrainian sources. Moscow vehemently denies attacking Ukrainian civilians.

The Ministry of Defense in Kyiv said more than 5,700 Russian soldiers had been killed by Tuesday morning.

Again, these figures cannot be independently verified.

Meanwhile, Ukraine listed some 29 aircraft, 29 helicopters and 198 tanks among allegedly destroyed Russian military equipment.