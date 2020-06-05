The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 has exceeded 40,000, according to government data published on Friday.
In all, 40,261 people had died following positive tests for coronavirus as of 16:00 GMT on Thursday, the health ministry said, up 357 from the previous day.
Including suspected cases, the U.K.'s death toll this week surpassed 50,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.
