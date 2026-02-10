British Prime Minister Keir Starmer sought to move past speculation about his future Tuesday after fending off serious calls to resign over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Following a day of drama Monday, the Labour leader told a meeting of government ministers that they were "strong and united" after he vowed not to walk away from office just 19 months into a five-year term.

Starmer's position had looked precarious Monday when Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar demanded his resignation for appointing Peter Mandelson as U.S. ambassador despite knowing he had maintained links to convicted sex offender Epstein.

Government ministers have since launched a rearguard action to shore up Starmer's support, quelling the likelihood of a mutiny for now.

"The prime minister thanked political cabinet for their support. He said they were strong and united," according to a readout of the meeting provided by Downing Street.

Starmer told ministers his government "would continue its relentless focus on the priorities of the British people, including tackling the cost of living," the statement added.

The fallout from Mandelson's brief seven-month tenure in Washington has become the most serious crisis of Starmer's rule, leading to questions about his judgment and political nous.

It has heightened anger among Labour MPs already disgruntled by the center-left group trailing the hard-right Reform U.K. party in opinion polls as local elections loom.

Numerous policy U-turns have undermined Starmer's credibility and he has also cycled through four communications chiefs and two chiefs of staff.

On Sunday, the architect of his political project, Morgan McSweeney, resigned for advising Starmer to make the contentious Mandelson appointment.

McSweeney's departure deprives Starmer of the man who helped him drag the Labour Party back to the center after succeeding leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn in 2020.

Then on Monday, he lost his second top aide in two days when communications chief Tim Allan quit just months into the role.

Sarwar, who is facing difficult elections in Scotland in May, became the most senior Labour figure to call for Starmer to step down, saying the "distraction needs to end".

But in a coordinated show of support, senior Labour figures, including potential rivals for the leadership, Angela Rayner and Shabana Mahmood, threw their backing behind Starmer.

On Tuesday, Welsh Labour leader Eluned Morgan added his support for the prime minister.

Starmer sacked Mandelson in September last year after documents published by the US Congress revealed the extent of the Labour veteran's relationship with Epstein following the financier's conviction for soliciting a minor in 2008.

Epstein killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting a new trial for sex trafficking.

Documents released on January 30 by the US government appeared to show that Mandelson leaked confidential UK government information to Epstein when he was a British minister, including during the 2008 financial crisis.

Police are investigating Mandelson, 72, for misconduct in public office and have raided two of his properties. He has not been arrested.

Starmer has apologised to Epstein's victims and accused Mandelson of lying about the extent of his ties to the financier during the vetting process for his appointment to Washington.

The government is to release tens of thousands of emails, messages and documents on Mandelson's appointment, which could increase pressure on the prime minister and other senior ministers.

No clear successor to Starmer has emerged and party rules make mounting a challenge difficult.

He faces a crucial by-election on February 26 before local elections in May, which could also influence how long he stays in office.