UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told his party on Monday he would fight for his job, rejecting calls to resign, even by the leader of his party in Scotland, as revelations as revelations about the relationship between the former U.K. ambassador to Washington and Jeffrey Epstein spiraled into a full-blown crisis for his 19-month-old government.

Under pressure over the appointment of a man whose close ties to the late U.S. sex offender ‍Jeffrey Epstein have come into full focus, Starmer has attempted to change the narrative.

But a demand from Anas Sarwar, leader of the Scottish Labour Party, for him to quit and the departure of a second senior aide in as many days did little to stop the ‌questions over his judgment and ability to govern.

The resignation of communications chief Tim Allan followed the exit of Starmer's ‍closest aide, Morgan McSweeney, who said he took responsibility for advising on the appointment of Mandelson to Britain's top diplomatic role in the United States.

Despite Sarwar's intervention, Starmer later received messages of support from his top ministers and some potential leadership rivals, and a positive reception at a meeting of Labour Party lawmakers suggested there would be no imminent move to oust him.

"After having fought so hard for the chance to change our country, I'm not prepared to walk away from my mandate and my responsibility to my country, or to plunge us into chaos, as others have done," Starmer told the meeting, saying his focus was preventing the populist Reform Party, headed by veteran Brexit supporter Nigel Farage, from taking power.

"That is my fight, that is all of our fight, and we're in this together."

Earlier Sarwar, speaking in Scotland where Labour has seen its support slump since the 2024 election, said it was with a heavy heart that he had to defend Scotland and call for a change of leader in the UK capital London.

"The distraction needs to end and the leadership in Downing Street has to change," ⁠he told a press conference.

In response, a Downing Street spokesperson said Starmer had "a clear five-year mandate from the British people to deliver change, and that is what he will do".

Starmer struggles to change the narrative

With his statement, Sarwar became the most senior Labour figure to call for Starmer's resignation, and did little to quell a febrile mood in parliament in London's Westminster.

Government borrowing costs rose, reflecting investors' concerns that a more left-wing Labour leader, who was willing to borrow and spend more, could take over. The climb in yields, along with the value of the pound against the euro, later eased after the potential successors came out in Starmer's support.

With Starmer losing his fourth director of communications, his record in government is under scrutiny, including the gaffes and policy U-turns that have tainted his almost two years in power.

"It's painful," said one Labour lawmaker on condition of anonymity. "It's like watching a fatal car ‌crash in slow motion."

But Starmer received a show of support from his deputy, David Lammy, finance minister Rachel Reeves and foreign minister Yvette Cooper, among others. Angela Rayner, his former deputy who is seen as a leading leadership candidate, offered him her "full support".

"I urge all my colleagues to come together, remember our values and put them into practice as a team. The Prime Minister has my full support in leading us to that end," she said on X.

He was greeted with a round of applause from the Labour members of ‍parliament, and one lawmaker who was at the meeting told Reuters: "he is safe for now."

With McSweeney's departure on Sunday, Starmer had hoped to reset the narrative and attempt to return to an agenda he has so far failed to keep any focus on - tackling the cost-of-living crisis and ‍boosting the British economy.

The leader of the ‍opposition Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, accused Starmer of being unable to run his government.

"He's like a plastic ⁠bag blowing in the wind. We need him to get a grip and if he can't ‍do it then someone else in the Labour Party needs to do that, or they should have an election," she told Sky News.

PM to meet lawmakers

The new scandal over Mandelson, who was sacked as ambassador to the United States in September, came after files released by the U.S. Justice Department last month included emails suggesting Mandelson had leaked discussions on possible UK asset sales and tax changes to Epstein during the financial crash.

Mandelson has not commented publicly on allegations he leaked documents, and did not respond to ⁠messages seeking comment. He is now under ‌police investigation for alleged misconduct in office.

Starmer has defended his own actions, accusing Mandelson of creating a "litany of deceit" about his Epstein ties and promising to release documents on how he was appointed