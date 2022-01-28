The United States is in talks with the Hungarian Defense ministry about a temporary deployment of its troops in the country, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

The offer comes as tensions between Russia and Ukraine are on the rise. Tensions have soared in recent weeks, and the United States and its NATO allies have warily eyed a buildup of more than 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine, worrying that Moscow was preparing to attack. Russia has repeatedly denied having any such plans, but has demanded that NATO promise Ukraine will never be allowed to join and that the alliance roll back deployments of troops and military equipment in Eastern Europe.

While concerns rise about an invasion, Ukraine is already beset by conflict. Following the 2014 ouster of a Kremlin-friendly president in Kyiv, Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backed an insurgency in the country’s eastern industrial heartland. Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has killed over 14,000 people, and efforts to reach a settlement have stalled.