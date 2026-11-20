U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said Thursday that Russia appears willing to accept NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine after the war, as the Trump administration sought to reassure European allies that negotiations with Moscow would not come at Kyiv's expense.

Kushner and fellow U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with nearly 40 European leaders in Berlin to discuss the outcome of President Donald Trump's historic trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China. The meeting came amid growing European concerns that Trump's direct engagement with Putin could sideline Ukraine and its European supporters in efforts to end the nearly five-year war.

Kushner said Trump was open to providing Ukraine with security guarantees modeled on Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty, which considers an attack on one member an attack on all. However, he acknowledged that any arrangement would have to serve U.S. interests and form part of a broader security agreement.

"I think we've gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5," Kushner said.

He added that Moscow had indicated its intention was to prevent another war once the current conflict ended.

Ukraine has long sought NATO membership, viewing the alliance's collective defense commitment as its strongest protection against another Russian invasion. Moscow, however, has consistently opposed Ukraine joining the military alliance, citing its proximity to Russian territory as a security concern.

The precise nature of the proposed guarantees remains unclear, including whether they would involve direct military commitments from the United States and European countries and whether both Moscow and Kyiv would accept the arrangement.

Kushner said Trump wanted to negotiate an agreement with European countries rather than impose a settlement without their involvement.

"Any deal we do will be in close consultation with Ukraine and with Europe," he said, adding that Trump had specifically asked the U.S. delegation to reassure European leaders on that point.

Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, and Witkoff have led the administration's diplomatic efforts to end the war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The latest round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi last week produced no major breakthrough.

According to Kushner, Trump also called into Thursday's Berlin discussions after his meeting with Putin in China.

Putin vows retaliation over Kerch Bridge attacks

While Washington pursued diplomatic assurances in Berlin, Putin threatened retaliation against Ukraine over three aerial attacks this week that severely damaged the Kerch Bridge, a critical transport link connecting occupied Crimea with mainland Russia.

"We will respond to these attacks, and I want everyone to be clear about that," Putin told reporters in Shenzhen, China, where he was attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge crosses the Kerch Strait, connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. It serves as a major supply route for Russian forces operating in Ukraine and remains one of the most significant infrastructure projects associated with Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted the bridge, which carries both civilian traffic and supplies supporting Russia's military campaign.

The latest overnight attack forced authorities to suspend train services while they assessed the damage. Traffic resumed later Thursday, according to Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti.

Putin described the bridge as civilian infrastructure and said he had ordered that it not be used to transport military equipment or ammunition. He acknowledged that the road section had been seriously damaged but promised it would be rebuilt.

The parallel railway section is considered stronger because it must accommodate heavier cargo loads.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said the damage would force Russia to redirect fuel and ammunition deliveries through land routes, where Ukrainian drones could target the supplies.

The timing of the strikes appeared particularly significant, coming as Putin met Trump and Xi in China. The attacks also challenged Moscow's portrayal of its military campaign as an inevitable victory.

Deadly attacks continue on both sides

The confrontation over the bridge came as Russia and Ukraine exchanged further drone and missile attacks, with civilian casualties reported in several regions.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted 53 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions overnight.

In Russia's Saratov region, three people were killed and two others wounded in a Ukrainian attack, regional Gov. Roman Busargin said.

In the Bryansk region, a drone killed a woman who was riding a bicycle with her 8-year-old grandson, regional Gov. Egor Kovalchuk said.

Ukraine, meanwhile, reported that Russia launched anti-ship missiles and 98 drones against its territory, with strikes recorded at 18 locations.

Explosions and air raid sirens were reported across Kyiv during the day. The Dutch and Austrian embassies also sustained minor damage, Ukrainian officials said.

At least two people, including a 44-year-old woman, were killed and 23 others wounded, among them a 12-year-old boy, as Russian attacks caused damage across 12 regions.

The latest exchanges reflect the increasingly destructive nature of the war, with both sides relying heavily on drones and long-range weapons to strike military infrastructure, supply routes and targets far from the front lines.

Russia has sought to overwhelm Ukrainian defenses through its larger pool of soldiers, armored vehicles and weapons. However, Ukrainian forces have largely managed to contain Russian advances, using drones to disrupt troop movements and destroy equipment.

Moscow has also intensified its campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure, particularly electricity facilities, in an effort to weaken the country's resistance ahead of winter.

Kyiv has responded with domestically developed long-range drones and missiles, frequently targeting Russian oil refineries and other strategic facilities deep inside Russian territory.

Europe fears being sidelined in peace negotiations

Beyond the battlefield, Trump's engagement with Putin has unsettled European governments that fear Washington could pursue an agreement without adequately considering their security concerns or Ukraine's position.

European leaders have sought to isolate Moscow diplomatically and imposed extensive sanctions on the Russian economy since the invasion. Trump's decision to hold direct talks with Putin has raised questions about the future of that approach and the role European countries will play in determining the terms of a settlement.

The U.S. president's relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also deteriorated in recent months, adding uncertainty over the future of American support for Kyiv.

Democrats are expected to take control of Congress in January following their victories in the midterm elections, potentially making U.S. policy toward Ukraine a more prominent political issue.

In China, Trump referred to Putin as "my friend," while Kushner said the president had delivered a strong message to both the Russian and Chinese leaders about his determination to end the war.

"Sent a very strong message to both of them on the desire for peace and would like to engage both of them very aggressively to get there," Kushner said, describing Trump's discussions with Putin and Xi.

He declined to disclose details of the private meetings but said Trump had emerged believing a peace agreement was achievable and that all parties needed to work toward it.

Putin, for his part, said Moscow was not opposed to European participation in future negotiations but questioned what European governments would bring to the discussions.

"We need to understand with what Europe will come to these negotiations," he said.

Putin added that the Kremlin had used diplomatic channels to invite European officials to Moscow to clarify their positions, although he did not identify those invited or provide a date for the proposed meeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to disclose which European representatives had been approached or whether Moscow had received a response, Russia's state news agency Tass reported.